Czech intelligence chief says Russia could resort to riskier operations

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 16:22 IST
Czech intelligence chief says Russia could resort to riskier operations

Russia ​could resort ​to riskier and ‌more significant ​operations in NATO member states supporting Ukraine ‌within months, the head of the Czech security service said on Monday, as ‌Moscow seems to be adopting a ‌tactic of "escalation for de-escalation".

"This could involve sabotage attacks on the territory of a NATO member ⁠state ​against ⁠a facility connected to aid for Ukraine, a ⁠drone or missile attack on a ​weapons depot intended for Ukraine, or, in ⁠an extreme case, even a limited ⁠military action ​against one of the neighbouring member states of the Alliance," Michal ⁠Koudelka told a parliamentary conference, while adding ⁠the ⁠last threat was not something immediate.

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