Czech intelligence chief says Russia could resort to riskier operations
Russia could resort to riskier and more significant operations in NATO member states supporting Ukraine within months, the head of the Czech security service said on Monday, as Moscow seems to be adopting a tactic of "escalation for de-escalation".
"This could involve sabotage attacks on the territory of a NATO member state against a facility connected to aid for Ukraine, a drone or missile attack on a weapons depot intended for Ukraine, or, in an extreme case, even a limited military action against one of the neighbouring member states of the Alliance," Michal Koudelka told a parliamentary conference, while adding the last threat was not something immediate.