Patriot interceptor deliveries to Poland will be delayed, top general says

Deliveries ​of some US ​weapons systems to ‌Poland are ​set to be delayed, including interceptors for the Patriot ‌air defence system, Polish army operational commander General Ireneusz Nowak said on Monday. Reuters reported in ‌April that US officials had informed some ‌European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries were likely to be delayed as the Iran ⁠war draws ​on weapons ⁠stocks.

"At this point it looks like we are ⁠going to be affected as well. That’s very ​visible in the area of PAC-3 ⁠MSE Patriot missiles, they’re going to be delayed for ⁠sure,” ​Nowak told a panel at the Warsaw Security Forum. “In general there’s going ⁠to be impact and there are going to be... ⁠additional ⁠delays to the deliveries scheduled already or being under the contract ‌already.”