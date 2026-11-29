China's government said ​on Sunday that "reunification" cannot be ​stopped, responding to Taiwan's ‌local elections ​where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) doubled the number of cities and ‌counties it controls, though it lost the Taipei mayoral vote. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never ‌renounced the use of force to bring the island under ‌its control. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's territorial claims.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement that it "noted" the election result, adding that "mainstream ⁠public opinion" ​in Taiwan wanted ⁠peace, development, exchanges and cooperation. "No matter how the internal political situation in ⁠the island changes, it cannot change the direction and trend ​of the forward development of exchanges across the Taiwan Strait," ⁠it said.

"Moreover, it cannot stop the historical trend that the motherland must and ⁠inevitably ​will be reunified," the office added. The government will continue to "firmly crack down on Taiwan independence separatist forces and ⁠oppose external interference", it said.

China refuses to speak with Taiwan President Lai ⁠Ching-te, saying ⁠he is a "separatist". Lai, who is also DPP chairman, says only Taiwan's people can decide ‌their future.