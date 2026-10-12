Russia uses virtually every tool in hybrid operations, German domestic spy chief says

​Germany's domestic ​spy ‌chief Sinan Selen ​said on Monday that Russia ‌is using virtually every tool at its disposal in hybrid ‌operations, including assassinations planned in Germany. Further ‌actions similar to the Leipzig/Halle airport drone incident are expected, Selen ⁠added ​at ⁠a press conference in Berlin.

German authorities ⁠have warned repeatedly that Russia ​is conducting a hybrid campaign of ⁠drone and cyber attacks, and have ⁠blamed ​it for an attempted drone attack on ⁠Ukrainian cargo planes at Leipzig airport ⁠in ⁠August. The Kremlin has dismissed the accusations.