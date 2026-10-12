Russia uses virtually every tool in hybrid operations, German domestic spy chief says
Germany's domestic spy chief Sinan Selen said on Monday that Russia is using virtually every tool at its disposal in hybrid operations, including assassinations planned in Germany. Further actions similar to the Leipzig/Halle airport drone incident are expected, Selen added at a press conference in Berlin.
German authorities have warned repeatedly that Russia is conducting a hybrid campaign of drone and cyber attacks, and have blamed it for an attempted drone attack on Ukrainian cargo planes at Leipzig airport in August. The Kremlin has dismissed the accusations.