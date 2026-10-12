Ahold says no reason to see link in French, Dutch cyber issues
There is no reason to see a link between cybersecurity incidents at French and Dutch supermarkets, a spokesperson for Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize said on Monday. Hackers forced the temperature of French supermarket fridges up to 50 degrees Celsius (122°F) overnight, causing fires and food losses at several hundred stores across the country.
Ahold Delhaize had said it was also dealing with a "security issue" in its network and had taken several systems offline to protect them. Ahold Delhaize operates the Netherlands' largest supermarket chain Albert Heijn and has substantial operations in the United States.