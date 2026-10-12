​There is ​no reason ‌to see a ​link between cybersecurity incidents at ‌French and Dutch supermarkets, a spokesperson for Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize said ‌on Monday. Hackers forced the temperature ‌of French supermarket fridges up to 50 degrees Celsius (122°F) overnight, causing fires ⁠and food ​losses ⁠at several hundred stores across the ⁠country.

Ahold Delhaize had said it ​was also dealing with a "security issue" ⁠in its network and had taken ⁠several ​systems offline to protect them. Ahold Delhaize operates the Netherlands' ⁠largest supermarket chain Albert Heijn and has ⁠substantial ⁠operations in the United States.