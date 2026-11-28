Rugby-Allan kicks Italy to 23-21 play-off victory over Fiji
Fullback Tommaso Allan kicked a penalty 13 minutes from the end as Italy avoided the wooden spoon in the inaugural Nations Championship with a 23-21 victory over Fiji in their 11th-place play-off at Twickenham on Friday. It is a first win in the competition for the Italians, who lost all six pool games, including a 21-16 defeat to Fiji in Udine last weekend, and will come as some relief to coach Gonzalo Quesada as he has had to deal with a slew of injuries in recent matches.
Fiji had their chances to win the game and will rue a slow start, but there were more signs of their improvement under new coach Jake White. Italy raced into a 17-0 lead thanks to tries from centre Federico Mori and hooker Giacomo Nicotera as they dominated the opening quarter.
But Fiji’s speed at the breakdown and dominance in the contact areas allowed them to take some control in the game and they scored three tries through fullback Ponipati Loganimasi, wing Peniasi Dakuwaqa and number eight Kitione Salawa. At that stage they led 21-20, but when they conceded a penalty at the scrum, Allan edged Italy back in front and they were able to repel a late onslaught from the Fijians to claim a much-needed victory.