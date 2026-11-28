Fullback Tommaso Allan kicked a ​penalty 13 minutes from ​the end as Italy avoided ‌the ​wooden spoon in the inaugural Nations Championship with a 23-21 victory over Fiji in their ‌11th-place play-off at Twickenham on Friday. It is a first win in the competition for the Italians, who lost all six pool games, including a 21-16 ‌defeat to Fiji in Udine last weekend, and will come as ‌some relief to coach Gonzalo Quesada as he has had to deal with a slew of injuries in recent matches.

Fiji had their chances to win the game ⁠and ​will rue a ⁠slow start, but there were more signs of their improvement under new coach Jake ⁠White. Italy raced into a 17-0 lead thanks to tries from centre Federico Mori ​and hooker Giacomo Nicotera as they dominated the opening quarter.

But Fiji’s ⁠speed at the breakdown and dominance in the contact areas allowed them to take ⁠some ​control in the game and they scored three tries through fullback Ponipati Loganimasi, wing Peniasi Dakuwaqa and number eight Kitione Salawa. At that ⁠stage they led 21-20, but when they conceded a penalty at the ⁠scrum, Allan ⁠edged Italy back in front and they were able to repel a late onslaught from the Fijians to ‌claim a ‌much-needed victory.