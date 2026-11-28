Fullback Tommaso Allan kicked a penalty 13 minutes ​from the end as Italy avoided the ​wooden spoon in the inaugural Nations Championship ‌with ​a 23-21 victory over Fiji in their 11th-place playoff at Twickenham on Friday.

It was a first win in the competition for the Italians, who lost ‌all six pool games, including a 21-16 defeat by Fiji in Udine last weekend, and will come as a relief to coach Gonzalo Quesada who has had to deal with a slew of injuries. Fiji had their chances ‌to win and will rue a slow start, but there were more signs of improvement under new ‌coach Jake White.

"It was physical, fair play to Fiji," Italy's South African-born flanker Ross Vintcent said. "We wanted to end this tournament on a high. We owed it to ourselves, the staff and everyone who has supported us. "We have had a tough six months ⁠as a ​team, but we need ⁠to get back to where we were last year.

"It (the win) will be a massive boost in terms of morale and we will ⁠have some boys coming back from injury for the Six Nations." Italy raced into a 17-0 lead thanks to tries from ​centre Federico Mori and hooker Giacomo Nicotera as they dominated the opening quarter.

But Fiji’s speed at ⁠the breakdown and dominance in the contact areas allowed them to take some control in the game and they scored three tries ⁠through ​fullback Ponipati Loganimasi, wing Peniasi Dakuwaqa and number eight Kitione Salawa. At that stage they led 21-20 but when they conceded a penalty at the scrum Allan edged Italy back in front and they were ⁠able to repel a late onslaught from the Fijians to claim a much-needed victory.

"We gave them territory and ⁠didn't really convert our chances. ⁠We were below par really," Fiji captain Isoa Nasilasila said. "It is always good to get runs against tier 1 opponents. We are building something strong. Every ‌game comes with ‌learnings and we can only get better."