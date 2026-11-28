In a country of frequent mass shootings, the December 14, 2012, massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School ​in Newtown, Connecticut, has stood out. A lone gunman fired 154 rounds in under five minutes, killing 20 first-grade ‌schoolchildren, ages ​6 and 7, and 6 adults.

Connecticut lawmakers quickly responded to the deadliest elementary school shooting in US history by extending the state's ban on what it refers to as "assault weapons" to include the AR-15 and other semiautomatic rifles like the one used by the Sandy Hook shooter. Nearly 14 years later, the US Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Wednesday in a case that could strike down that ban and declare a right under the US Constitution to possess firearms like the AR-15. Currently, 11 US states ‌and Washington, DC, prohibit the AR-15 and similar weapons.

A MOTHER'S PAIN For Nicole Hockley, whose 6-year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook — shot five times in the torso and head — the idea that the Supreme Court could upend the very law that emerged from the deaths of children in her community stirs anger.

"This would basically be saying, 'We don't care what happened at Sandy Hook. We don't care that Connecticut wants to do something about it.' It would almost be saying, yet again, 'Dylan's life didn't matter,'" Hockley, 55, said in an interview. "We have to value children's safety and people's safety as strongly as we value the right to have guns," Hockley added.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has taken ‌an expansive view of the Constitution's Second Amendment, which protects the right to "keep and bear arms." The court steadily broadened gun rights in landmark rulings in 2008, 2010 and 2022. The justices will review Connecticut's ban and a similar ordinance in Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago. Lower courts ruled against plaintiffs who filed legal challenges to the bans, ‌including the Second Amendment Foundation gun rights group and individuals seeking to own AR-15 platform firearms.

President Donald Trump's administration has backed the challengers in the case. A ruling is expected by the end of June. The plaintiffs contend that the Supreme Court's recent precedents make it clear that, because rifles like the AR-15 are owned by tens of millions of Americans and therefore are in "common use," they cannot be banned.

They note that the court's 2008 ruling in a case called District of Columbia v. Heller, which struck down a ban on handguns in Washington, DC, concluded that "the sorts of weapons protected" by the Second Amendment are those that are "in common use." "The stakes in this case couldn't be higher," Bill Sack, an official at the Second Amendment Foundation, told Reuters. "If the government has the power to categorically ban the most popular guns in the country, then the right to 'keep ⁠and bear arms' is ​a dead letter."

'UNUSUALLY DANGEROUS' Connecticut, which further extended its ban in 2023, has said that under current ⁠Supreme Court precedents, governments may restrict excessively dangerous weapons, and historically have done so precisely because their popularity posed immediate dangers to society.

"From 14th-century England to 21st century America, governments have restricted weapons because of their unusually dangerous properties," the state wrote in a brief, citing the launcegay, Bowie knife and the "Tommy gun" as past examples. "And the AR-15 is the signal example of an unusually dangerous weapon today given its unprecedented lethality and frequent ⁠use in mass-casualty events and law-enforcement killings," the state said.

Originally developed for the military, AR-15 rifles have features that can kill more people more quickly than any other commercially available weapon, the state said. Since 2012, AR-15s or similar rifles have been used in 12 of the 17 deadliest mass shootings in the United States, including at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the state said. To Dane Hassan, owner ​of Southbury Trading Post, a small gun shop about 6 miles (10 km) from the school, Connecticut's strict gun laws mean that firearms enthusiasts like him are constantly on the defensive.

"Every year, more and more seems to be taken away," said Hassan, a former US Marine and state police officer. "It's frustrating for the law-abiding ⁠citizen." Hassan, 56, said he supports certain restrictions, such as criminal background checks for gun buyers. But Hassan said the Supreme Court should strike down the ban on AR-15s, though he is not involved in the case.

"Unfortunately there have been some bad actors over the years that have used that platform to commit heinous crimes. And obviously I feel terrible for the victims and their families," Hassan said. "But just to take that one platform and ban ⁠it ​doesn't stop anything," Hassan said, urging a stronger, national focus on people with mental health issues.

"Bad people with bad intentions will use whatever they can get to commit heinous crimes," Hassan said. The individual plaintiffs challenging Connecticut's law declined to comment for this story, according to their lawyer.

Outside a busy preschool in Newtown, a teaching assistant who had cared for some of the children killed at Sandy Hook said she worries about the consequences of lifting the ban. "What would you do to protect everybody? Children are so innocent. They don't have a voice," said Debi, 61, who asked that her last name not be used.

The Manhattan-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Connecticut, rejecting the argument ⁠that AR-15s are protected because they are "in common use." The Chicago-based 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals similarly upheld the Cook County measure. HOTLY CONTESTED CASE

The case involves one of the most polarizing issues in the United States, which has the highest rate of gun ownership in the world. Both sides have attracted numerous outside groups backing their ⁠positions in briefs submitted to the court. Even the use of the words "assault weapon" is contested. The ⁠plaintiffs call it a political term that exploits public confusion between semiautomatic rifles and fully automatic machineguns. Ban proponents point out that the firearms industry itself had long referred to them as assault rifles or assault weapons.

Hockley, who co-founded a national group called Sandy Hook Promise that trains students and educators on preventing school shootings, lamented the "politicized and divisive landscape" over gun regulation in the US. "Protecting children and protecting constitutional rights can coexist," Hockley said.

"I'm imagining that the Supreme Court justices have children in their lives. And I recognize ‌their job is to interpret and uphold the law," Hockley said. "But ‌can they look at their child and say, 'I'm going to override Connecticut's laws to protect its own people, and I'm going to value the AR-15 and semiautomatic rifles over your ​life?' It just makes no sense."