Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Panama, EMSC says

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 05:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 05:04 IST
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Panama, EMSC says

​An ‌earthquake of ​magnitude ‌6 struck Panama on ‌Monday, the ‌European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) ⁠said.

The ​quake ⁠was at a ⁠depth ​of 35 km (22 ⁠miles), ⁠EMSC ​said.

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