Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Panama, EMSC says
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Panama on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles), EMSC said.
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Panama on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles), EMSC said.
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