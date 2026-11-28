American Ilia Malinin captured the NHK Trophy title on Saturday but looked less dominant than he had in Friday's record-breaking short programme, overcoming a shaky moment in the free ‌skate to secure victory.

The three-times world champion landed four quadruple jumps and delivered enough technical firepower to top the free skate with 190.50 points, and a total of 305.31. The 21-year-old, however, downgraded his opening quad to a double and his skating appeared much less effortless than ‌24 hours earlier when he shattered Nathan Chen's world short programme record.

"Honestly, it felt like a battle out there, and I ‌think it kind of represented the character that I play in the song (from the Blue Eye Samurai soundtrack), so I was not feeling the best today. "But I tried my hardest to push through the whole programme."

AYMOZ SILVER While Malinin had room to spare at the top, the battle for the other podium places shifted dramatically. France's ⁠Kevin ​Aymoz climbed from third after the ⁠short programme to take silver with 270.49 points and Switzerland's Lukas Britschgi claimed bronze on 266.02.

Japan's Shun Sato, who entered the free skate in second place, endured ⁠a difficult performance riddled with errors and dropped to eighth in front of his home crowd. The NHK Trophy title was particularly special for Malinin, whose ​mother Tatiana Malinina won the same event in 1999 and 2001.

"I feel very happy to follow my mom's footsteps, she ⁠has been an inspiration for me, she's always been there for me no matter what, all the good times and bad times, hard and easy times," said Malinin, ⁠who ​is coached by both his mother and dad Roman Skorniakov. South Korea's Jia Shin won the women's title for her first senior Grand Prix gold medal, upsetting home favourite Mone Chiba, and Young You of Korea was third.

Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin skated ⁠away with the pairs title, ahead of Yuna Nagaoka and Sumitada Moriguchi of Japan, and Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin of Armenia. Americans ⁠took first and second in ice ⁠dance. Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik won gold, ahead of Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, with Olivia Smart and Tim Dieck of Spain third.

The NHK Trophy was the last of six Grand Prix ‌events and the final ‌qualifier for next month's Grand Prix Final in Chongqing, China.