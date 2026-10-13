Germany detains fourth person over Starlink fire in Poland, RMF FM reports

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 14:43 IST
Germany detains fourth person over Starlink fire in Poland, RMF FM reports

Police have ​detained two more people in connection with ​a fire at a ‌Starlink station ​in Poland last month, private broadcaster RMF FM reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources, bringing the total to four.

Earlier on ‌Tuesday RMF said that German police had detained a woman in Berlin in the case. It then reported the detention of a fourth person, without providing any further details. Poland said on ‌Monday that two Turkish men had been detained in Germany on suspicion of being ‌responsible for the blaze.

The blaze at the Starlink station in central Poland in September engulfed its power system and backup generator. Poland said at the time it believed the fire was an act of ⁠sabotage aimed at ​disrupting internet services, ⁠including for Ukraine's military, and blamed Russia. RMF reported that the detained woman in Germany may have acted as ⁠a driver and that Polish prosecutors would now assess the extent of her involvement and decide whether ​there were grounds to seek her extradition.

It did not give the woman's nationality ⁠or any other details. The German Interior Ministry was not immediately available for comment. Poland's National Prosecutor's Office also had ⁠no immediate ​comment.

A spokesperson for Germany's Federal Criminal Police said the agency coordinated the exchange of information between Polish and German authorities in connection with the detention of three individuals. Officials ⁠from several European Union countries have warned for months that Russia has been mounting sabotage, cyber ⁠and other hybrid attacks ⁠across Europe to erode support for Ukraine.

Moscow says such accusations are baseless and the result of anti-Russian hysteria.

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