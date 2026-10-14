​SpaceX ​has introduced ‌a limit on ​some Starlink services in ‌Ukraine, stopping the operation of its military-grade version above 100 ‌miles an hour (160 km/h), disrupting ‌combat missions, presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said on Wednesday. "Our ⁠defence ​forces ⁠did not receive a warning ⁠about this limitation, and this led ​to the disruption of ⁠several missions," he wrote on Telegram.

A ⁠source ​in the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps, ⁠deployed on the southeastern frontline, confirmed ⁠disruptions ⁠to Starlink operations.