SpaceX limits Starlink operations in Ukraine, disrupting military missions, presidential aide says
SpaceX has introduced a limit on some Starlink services in Ukraine, stopping the operation of its military-grade version above 100 miles an hour (160 km/h), disrupting combat missions, presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said on Wednesday. "Our defence forces did not receive a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions," he wrote on Telegram.
A source in the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps, deployed on the southeastern frontline, confirmed disruptions to Starlink operations.