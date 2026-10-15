Ukraine's ‌military said ​on Thursday it had damaged six Russian Su-34M ‌military aircraft in an overnight strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh region.

In a ‌statement on Telegram, Ukraine's military general ‌staff said it had confirmed damage of varying degrees to all six aircraft. Satellite imagery taken ⁠on ​Thursday and ⁠verified by Reuters shows evidence of destruction at ⁠the airfield.

The Su-34M is a large ​fighter-bomber, costing tens of millions of US ⁠dollars apiece and frequently used by Russia ⁠to drop ​devastating glide bombs onto Ukrainian cities near the frontline. Ukraine's said on ⁠Telegram it used its Neptune coastal missile system ⁠in ⁠the attack.