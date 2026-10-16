Turkish energy minister says discussed LNG cooperation with Russia's Novatek

​Turkish Energy ​Minister Alparslan Bayraktar ‌said on ​Friday he discussed cooperation possibilities in the ‌liquefied natural gas (LNG) field with the chairman of Russia's largest LNG producer ‌Novatek during a meeting in Moscow. Bayraktar ‌said on X that Ankara would continue taking steps to increase Turkey's energy ⁠diversity ​and ⁠consolidate its supply security.

Turkey is one of ⁠Europe's largest gas markets, having consumed 59 ​bcm last year. The country ⁠relies on imports for almost all its ⁠gas ​needs and has in the last two years inked long-term ⁠supply deals with major LNG producers, ⁠but ⁠has no such agreement with Novatek.