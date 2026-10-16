Turkish energy minister says discussed LNG cooperation with Russia's Novatek
Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday he discussed cooperation possibilities in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) field with the chairman of Russia's largest LNG producer Novatek during a meeting in Moscow. Bayraktar said on X that Ankara would continue taking steps to increase Turkey's energy diversity and consolidate its supply security.
Turkey is one of Europe's largest gas markets, having consumed 59 bcm last year. The country relies on imports for almost all its gas needs and has in the last two years inked long-term supply deals with major LNG producers, but has no such agreement with Novatek.