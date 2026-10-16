Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom ​expects the first reactor at Turkey's ​Akkuyu nuclear power plant to achieve its ‌first ​self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction before the end of this year, Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev said on Friday.

"We remain on track for the planned physical ‌start-up in the second half of December... We hope that before the end of the year the Turkish unit will transition from the construction phase to the start-up phase," he said. Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement ‌in 2010 to build a nuclear power plant with four Russian VVER-1200 reactors, but the project has ‌faced repeated delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

Rosatom began construction of the Akkuyu plant in 2018. The commissioning schedule has been repeatedly pushed back from its original 2023 target. After Moscow launched military action in Ukraine in 2022, pressure on the project increased. Although ⁠Rosatom was ​not targeted by Western sanctions, ⁠risks related to payments and other issues remain.

Physical start-up involves fuel loading and achieving first criticality, the reactor's first self-sustaining nuclear ⁠chain reaction. The next major milestone is grid connection and the start of electricity generation. Likhachev also reported progress in talks ​with potential partners for the Akkuyu.

He said he had discussed the matter the previous day ⁠with Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who attended the Russian Energy Week forum. "We have developed a menu of possible arrangements for a Turkish ⁠investor. ​The choice is primarily up to the Turkish government. I hope that following our meeting, Mr Bayraktar will brief the country's leadership and that the right decisions will be taken."

The Akkuyu project, costing ⁠more than $20 billion, is financed by Russia. Rosatom, its sole owner, can sell up to a 49% stake ⁠to a partner to ⁠share the investment burden. In April, Rosatom said it started new talks with Turkish companies on joint ownership of Akkuyu after the Iran war spurred interest in ‌such assets.