Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Health Rounds: Glucose monitoring devices for type 2 diabetes benefit even those not on insulin

Today we highlight a study that found benefits of wearable glucose monitoring devices for all patients with ​diabetes, regardless of insulin dependence. We also report on a positive trial of a J&J pill in ulcerative colitis, and a discovery about ovaries after menopause. CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE ​MONITORING BENEFITS ALL WITH DIABETES

Exclusive-US strikes one-year deal to fund maternal and newborn health donations in poorest countries

The US ‌government ​has struck a deal to continue supplying some of the world's poorest nations with free life-saving medication and equipment for mothers, infants and young children, after months of uncertainty and challenges with supply. The UN children's agency UNICEF will now procure these items, a State department spokesperson told Reuters by email, without giving details of the arrangement. UNICEF said the agreement is worth $25 million and will last for one year.

AstraZeneca strikes $40 million AI drug discovery deal with insitro

AstraZeneca has teamed up with artificial intelligence biotech company insitro to discover and develop ‌new treatments for difficult to treat liver and heart conditions, the British drugmaker said on Thursday. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will pay $40 million up front, with California-based insitro eligible for up to about $1.46 billion in potential development and commercial milestones, as well as a single-digit percentage of future sales in royalties.

Novavax shareholder Shah Capital to step back from activist role

Shah Capital, one of Novavax's top shareholders, said on Friday it no longer seeks to influence control of the vaccine maker after restructuring into a family office. The investor has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to voluntarily withdraw its registration as an investment adviser, it said in a regulatory filing

Kenya reports third Ebola case, a close relative of first two patients

Kenya reported its third Ebola infection ‌on Friday, in a woman it said was closely related to the first two patients. The 65-year-old had been in quarantine since October 6, the health ministry said in a statement.

FDA flags Edwards heart-valve delivery system issue after death, injury

The US FDA on Thursday warned of a potentially high-risk issue involving certain Edwards Lifesciences delivery systems used ‌in transcatheter mitral valve replacement after one death and one serious injury. The FDA said Edwards Lifesciences had asked customers to remove affected products from use and return them after receiving three reports of balloons bursting during inflation.

Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up

The weight-loss drug market is booming, with biotech firms racing to capture a slice of the fast-growing sector dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Analysts expect the weight-loss sector to generate about $100 billion in annual sales in the next decade.

CDC reports 4,410 measles cases as outbreak grows

The US CDC on Friday reported 4,410 measles cases nationwide as of October 15, an increase of 330 from its last update a week ago, as an outbreak of the highly contagious disease continues. Here are key details:

Rotting meat smell sparks protest at Mexico's screwworm sterile-fly plant

A rotten smell hanging over a town in Mexico's ⁠southern Chiapas state drove ​residents into the streets on Thursday to demand the removal of a sterile-fly plant at the ⁠center of the US-Mexican fight against the flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite. Residents in Metapa de Dominguez compared the odor to rotting meat and spoiled food, describing it as “pungent in your nose and mouth” and causing nausea. The smell, once concentrated around the plant, could now be detected farther away, particularly when winds carried it across the town, protesters said. The odor had reached schools near the plant and disrupted classes.

US FDA takes step to ⁠change peptide compounding policy

The US FDA on Thursday submitted a new policy change that could allow pharmacies to more easily compound certain peptides to the White House for consideration. Telehealth company Hims & Hers Health had previously said it plans to offer peptides if regulations permit.

Africa CDC says over $700 million in Ebola response funds unaccounted for in Congo

Africa's top public health body and Congolese health authorities this week called for ​greater transparency in the use of Ebola response funds, saying financial information provided by aid organisations left more than $700 million of donor money yet to be accounted for. The concerns could complicate the response as mistrust of health workers and agencies remains a key obstacle to containing the outbreak. Previous Ebola responses in Congo were marked ⁠by allegations of favouritism and corruption

Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to new province bordering Central African Republic

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to a new province bordering Central African Republic, two health officials said on Thursday, posing a fresh challenge for authorities struggling to contain it. North Ubangi becomes the eighth province to be affected by the outbreak of the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which was announced in mid-May and has become the second-largest Ebola ⁠outbreak ​on record, with more than 9,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths confirmed.

Novartis ends mid-stage Fabhalta trial targeting serious kidney condition

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has terminated a mid-stage study testing its drug Fabhalta in patients with a serious kidney condition, citing "strategic considerations", according to a federal clinical trials registry. The trial was evaluating whether the oral medication was safe and effective for treating lupus nephritis when added to standard medical care

US FDA sets up board to oversee drug exclusivity determinations

The US FDA's drug evaluation department said on Friday it has formed a board to oversee and advise on exclusivity determinations made by the department, aiming to improve clarity and consistency of those decisions. Here are more details:

UN says Gaza malnutrition gains fragile ⁠as commercial supplies halt

Gains in tackling malnutrition in Gaza remain fragile and could be undermined by disruptions to supplies entering the Palestinian enclave, the UN children's agency UNICEF said on Friday, urging that all crossings remain open. Israel said on Wednesday commercial goods were no longer entering Gaza because of what it described as a dispute over taxes ⁠between local merchants and militant group Hamas.

Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill wins EU drug regulator's backing

The European Medicines ⁠Agency's committee on Friday recommended approval of Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill Foundayo, the second oral obesity drug to win the agency's backing after Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill. The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission before it gives the final nod to launch the drug in the region.

Worsening water crisis sparks protests in Mexico's Guadalajara

Residents in Guadalajara, one of Mexico's biggest cities, are demanding answers over a worsening water-quality crisis that has left many households reporting foul-smelling, sediment-filled tap water and sparked police clashes as protesters urge government action. A major ‌protest last weekend put the issue in the national spotlight ‌after police deployed water cannons and tear gas, dozens of people were injured, and officials said nearly 40 people were arrested. The incident prompted President Claudia Sheinbaum to rebuke the police for ​their tough response and pledge to review two water infrastructure projects for the area.