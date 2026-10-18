China proposes export controls on solar-manufacturing technologies

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 11:43 IST
China proposes export controls on solar-manufacturing technologies

China has proposed export controls ​on 12 technologies used to make ​solar equipment, citing national security concerns, ‌as part ​of a broader revision that also covers AI and biotechnology.

The ministry of commerce proposed adding the photovoltaic technologies to China's export-control ‌list, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that greater oversight is needed because solar technologies are increasingly being used in sensitive areas like aerospace and national defense. Chinese officials held initial talks ‌with manufacturers about potential curbs on advanced solar-panel manufacturing technologies, Reuters reported in April, a ‌move that could threaten plans by US firms such as Tesla to expand production in the US.

Beijing has also curbed exports of solar-manufacturing technology to India, Reuters has reported. Analysts say China is seeking to preserve its dominance as ⁠India ​tries to build up domestic ⁠manufacturing and shake off reliance on China. Export restrictions aim to "guard against the risks of technologies from running out ⁠of control or being improperly disseminated, while safeguarding normal international exchanges and cooperation in science and technology," the ​ministry said.

Exporters must now register certain overseas technology transfers until the export-control catalogue is ⁠formally updated. Public consultation on the proposal will close on November 15. China would ban technologies including those used to ⁠make some ​thin wafers, perovskite and tandem solar cells, as well as large-scale fluidized-bed polysilicon production technologies.

Perovskite is an emerging technology that offers the potential of increased conversion efficiency. Tandem cells combine ⁠perovskite and silicon layers to capture more of the sunlight spectrum. Fluidized-bed technology for producing polysilicon — a ⁠key building block for ⁠solar panels — is less expensive and more energy-efficient than the dominant Siemens process.

China would also restrict, but not prohibit, exports of advanced solar cell ‌manufacturing technologies, ‌including TOPCon, HJT and XBC.

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