Two arrested for terrorism in Spain's Basque Country

​Two people ​were arrested ‌on suspicion of ​terrorism offences in Spain's northwestern Basque Country, ‌police said on Sunday. A 34-year-old man and a woman, 22, who ‌are both Spanish but who have ‌not been named, are under investigation after a police search on September 26.

"Among ⁠the ​items ⁠seized was information concerning security forces, as ⁠well as the potential location of ​a site containing materials — presumably weapons ⁠and explosives," said a statement from the ⁠Ertzaintza, ​the Basque regional police. Police did not say if the ⁠suspects were held in custody. Both will ⁠appear ⁠before Spain's National Court at a later date.