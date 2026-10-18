Lithuania told residents to go to shelters after detecting a flying object

​Lithuania told residents in central and northern parts of the country to go to ‌shelters for about an hour on Sunday morning due to an unrecognised flying object, the army and national crisis management centre said. While the "red" air ‌warning was in effect, NATO air police fighters were summoned to ‌the area and Kaunas airport, near Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas, was closed, the centre said.

Lithuanian army personnel were investigating possible drone debris near Juodzionys village in ⁠northern ​Lithuania, after ⁠the flying object disappeared from radar, the centre said. The object probably entered from Poland, ⁠said the centre, citing the Lithuanian army. Poland is verifying a possible violation ​of its airspace by an unidentified object, its army said on ⁠Sunday.

Northern neighbour Latvia issued and then dropped a "yellow" air warning in some regions ⁠bordering ​Lithuania during the same period, citing a "possible threat", Latvia's army said. Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered NATO airspace in the Baltic ⁠region in recent months. Kyiv has said they were steered off course by ⁠Russian signal ⁠jamming.

This has stoked concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine is spilling over NATO's borders.