Ukraine drone attack damages industrial infrastructure in Russia's Novomoskovsk, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 10:19 IST
Ukraine drone attack damages industrial infrastructure in Russia's Novomoskovsk, governor says

​Falling ​debris from ‌Ukraine's drones have ​damaged industrial infrastructure ‌in Novomoskovsk in Russia's Tula region along with apartment ‌buildings and private homes, ‌regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Telegram.

Novomoskovsk, ⁠some ​200 ⁠km (125 miles) south of Moscow, ⁠is a major chemical ​production hub. Officials from ⁠laboratories and from the public ⁠health ​safety watchdog were dispatched to ⁠the city, Milyayev said, without ⁠providing ⁠further details.

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