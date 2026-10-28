Ukraine drone attack damages industrial infrastructure in Russia's Novomoskovsk, governor says
Falling debris from Ukraine's drones have damaged industrial infrastructure in Novomoskovsk in Russia's Tula region along with apartment buildings and private homes, regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Telegram.
Novomoskovsk, some 200 km (125 miles) south of Moscow, is a major chemical production hub. Officials from laboratories and from the public health safety watchdog were dispatched to the city, Milyayev said, without providing further details.