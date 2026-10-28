Ukraine drone attack damages industrial infrastructure in Russia's Novomoskovsk, governor says

​Falling ​debris from ‌Ukraine's drones have ​damaged industrial infrastructure ‌in Novomoskovsk in Russia's Tula region along with apartment ‌buildings and private homes, ‌regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Telegram.

Novomoskovsk, ⁠some ​200 ⁠km (125 miles) south of Moscow, ⁠is a major chemical ​production hub. Officials from ⁠laboratories and from the public ⁠health ​safety watchdog were dispatched to ⁠the city, Milyayev said, without ⁠providing ⁠further details.