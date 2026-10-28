Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wawrinka brings career to a close with defeat in Basel

Three-time Grand ​Slam champion Stan Wawrinka played the final match of his career in ​front of home fans on Tuesday, bidding farewell to the ‌sport ​following a 7-5 7-6(2) defeat by Czech Jiri Lehecka at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. Wawrinka announced last year that he would retire at the end of the 2026 season, 24 years after he turned professional.

NFL-49ers' Kittle says sour taste from first loss ‌will fuel team

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said the team will carry the sting of their first loss of the season into their bye week, a mood he believes could help sharpen a battered roster that have built their identity around physical football. The 49ers returned from Atlanta disappointed with their 29-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday but encouraged ‌by the prospect of getting several injured players back after the break, Kittle told Reuters in a Zoom interview on Monday.

NHL roundup: Wings' Michal Postava wins first ‌start, tops Oilers in SO

Michal Postava made 25 saves and also stopped all three shootout tries and Dylan Larkin scored a 6-on-5 goal with 1:17 remaining to force overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The 24-year-old Postava, making his first career NHL start, stopped shootout tries by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins while Lucas Raymond roofed a wrist ⁠shot in the ​first round for what proved to be ⁠the game- winner.

Judge extends block on Trump plans to renovate Washington golf course

A US judge extended on Monday a court order blocking President Donald Trump's plans to renovate a historic Washington golf course where she ⁠had deemed a removal of trees "inexcusable". The renovation, at the center of a lawsuit over environmental and historic preservation concerns, is one of the projects Trump is pursuing to reshape landmarks in the ​US capital.

NBA roundup: Cavs rally from 15 down, hand Wolves first loss in OT

Donovan Mitchell hit a tiebreaking midrange jumper with 48 seconds left in overtime as ⁠the host Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat the previously unbeaten Minnesota Timberwolves 127-125 on Monday night. Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards missed a wide-open 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining that could have tied the game. ⁠Peyton ​Watson grabbed the rebound and made two free throws to push Cleveland's lead to 127-122.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum's OT buzzer-beater lifts Celtics over Nets

Jayson Tatum made an elbow jumper as time expired in overtime to give the Boston Celtics a 125-124 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Tatum scored a game-high 40 points and hit ⁠a career-high 18 free throws on 22 attempts. Paul George added 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Boston, which won its third game in a row.

ATP ⁠roundup: Stan Wawrinka has Swiss sendoff

Three-time Grand ⁠Slam winner Stan Wawrinka played the final match of his career Tuesday, falling 7-5, 7-6 (2) to eighth-seeded Czech Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel in his native Switzerland. Wawrinka announced in December that 2026 would be his last season, ‌and the ATP 500 event in ‌Basel marked his final tournament. He received a tribute from the fans who came ​to watch their countryman compete one final time.