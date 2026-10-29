Motorcycling-Aprilia's Martin cleared for Malaysian GP practice after wrist fracture

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 14:30 IST
Motorcycling-Aprilia's Martin cleared for Malaysian GP practice after wrist fracture

Spaniard Jorge Martin has ​been cleared to take ​part in Friday's ‌opening practice ​session at the Malaysian Grand Prix after passing a medical examination ‌on the wrist injury he suffered in a crash at Phillip Island, Aprilia said on Thursday. Martin fractured his right wrist ‌during a sprint race battle with title rival ‌Marc Marquez in Australia and was ruled out of the main race, which was later cancelled due to heavy rain and poor ⁠visibility.

Martin ​is 10 ⁠points adrift of Ducati's Marquez in the MotoGP standings with four ⁠rounds remaining. "Martin will be out on track in the opening ​stint of a crucial grand prix in the ever-changing ⁠2026 title race," Aprilia said in a statement.

"MotoGP’s medical team will ⁠review ​Martin again after FP1 (Free Practice 1)." Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was declared fit after recovering from a ⁠finger fracture that forced him to miss the Australia round, ⁠while Honda ⁠riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir are also set to return after overcoming illness.

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
3
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
4
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026