Motorcycling-Aprilia's Martin cleared for Malaysian GP practice after wrist fracture

Spaniard Jorge Martin has ​been cleared to take ​part in Friday's ‌opening practice ​session at the Malaysian Grand Prix after passing a medical examination ‌on the wrist injury he suffered in a crash at Phillip Island, Aprilia said on Thursday. Martin fractured his right wrist ‌during a sprint race battle with title rival ‌Marc Marquez in Australia and was ruled out of the main race, which was later cancelled due to heavy rain and poor ⁠visibility.

Martin ​is 10 ⁠points adrift of Ducati's Marquez in the MotoGP standings with four ⁠rounds remaining. "Martin will be out on track in the opening ​stint of a crucial grand prix in the ever-changing ⁠2026 title race," Aprilia said in a statement.

"MotoGP’s medical team will ⁠review ​Martin again after FP1 (Free Practice 1)." Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was declared fit after recovering from a ⁠finger fracture that forced him to miss the Australia round, ⁠while Honda ⁠riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir are also set to return after overcoming illness.