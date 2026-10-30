China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 15:09 IST
China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Swiss President Guy Parmelin hailed an upgraded trade agreement ‌between the two countries on Friday, which bucks a broader global shift towards protectionism.

The accord, due to be signed on Friday, will give Switzerland ‌unusually free access to Chinese markets and contrasts with barriers to ‌trade put in place by the US administration and the European Union. "It’s a new step in our relations and I think we can be proud of the ⁠outcome ​of the negotiations," ⁠Parmelin said. "We have responded to the concrete expectations of our companies and other stakeholders."

Parmelin said ⁠he hoped to hold the next strategic dialogue between the two countries' ​foreign affairs ministers later this year. Xi said the agreement between the ⁠two countries reflects political courage and a sense of responsibility in upholding open cooperation, adding ⁠that ​together they could bring greater certainty to China-Europe trade cooperation and global economic development.

Chinese and Swiss officials announced the deal in ⁠August, a year after US President Donald Trump saddled Switzerland with the highest US ⁠trade tariffs ⁠on exports from Europe.

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