Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Haas boss Komatsu lashes out at 'nonsense' Bearman salary rumours

Haas team principal ​Ayao Komatsu vehemently dismissed reports that excessive salary demands from Oliver Bearman's camp were holding ​up the British driver's contract extension, accusing those spreading the ‌claims ​of inventing stories to generate clicks. Bearman's future with US-owned Haas has been in the spotlight after the Formula One team confirmed Brazilian Rafael Camara would replace Esteban Ocon for 2027 but stopped short of announcing a new deal for the 21-year-old, whose contract is due to expire ‌at the end of the season.

Japanese bodybuilder, 90, flexes ageless ambition on Spanish stage

Nonagenarian Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa took to the stage on Spain's Costa del Maresme on Friday, aiming to prove that age is no barrier to peak physical fitness. The 90-year-old travelled to the coastal town of Santa Susanna to compete against rivals decades his junior in the masters category for athletes aged 50 and ‌older in a competition held by the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.

Tennis-Zverev finally takes his place at the summit

Alexander Zverev, who spent years waiting for his moment to reach ‌the summit of his sport only for a new golden generation to surge past him, has claimed the honour that long eluded him by climbing to the top of the world rankings. Zverev had long been one of the brightest talents to emerge in the 2010s, but his path, like that of his peers, was largely blocked by the enduring dominance of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Motor racing-Norris says he never blames equipment ⁠if a teammate ​beats him

Formula One champion Lando Norris has a ⁠simple view of racing: If a teammate beats him then it means he needs to do a better job. The McLaren driver says also that he always blames himself first, never his equipment.

Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc fastest in both Mexico practice ⁠sessions

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in both practice sessions on Friday for a Mexico City Grand Prix set to crown 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli as Formula One's youngest champion. Antonelli missed Thursday's media day to recover ​from a viral illness, but the Italian was second on the timesheets in the first session and fourth in the later one at the capital's high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos ⁠Rodriguez.

Tennis-Rybakina withdraws from Tokyo quarter-finals with neck injury

World number one Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals on Friday due to a neck injury, sending Canada's Leylah Fernandez through to the last four via walkover. "Unfortunately, I’ve been experiencing ⁠inflammation and ​pain in my neck, which has been affecting my ability to play at my best," the Kazakh said in a statement on the WTA website.

US court reinstates 'Sunday Ticket' class action verdict against NFL

A US federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a jury's verdict against the National Football League in an antitrust lawsuit claiming it overcharged subscribers to its Sunday Ticket game ⁠telecasts for more than a decade, but said the league can have a new trial on damages. The ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower ⁠court judge in California who had thrown out ⁠a $4.7 billion verdict against the NFL after the trial in 2024.

Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev secured a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for the seventh time after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3 to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday. The 30-year-old ‌Russian, who missed out on ‌the season finale last year after qualifying every year from 2019 to 2024, joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos ​Alcaraz and Ben Shelton in the eight-man field.