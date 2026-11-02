Canadian Prime ​Minister Mark Carney said ​on Sunday he ‌had a ​good conversation with US President Donald Trump on the future of trade ‌between the two countries, which have been embroiled in a trade war.

Carney said on the social media site X ‌that their exchange "builds on recent constructive discussions on ‌the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal" that would create jobs, improve affordability, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty. "Our teams will ⁠now ​be working ⁠in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome," Carney said.

Canada and ⁠the United States have slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on ​each other in recent months. The imposition of tariffs ⁠on Canada has emerged as an issue in some northern US ⁠border ​states like Michigan and Maine before US midterm elections on Tuesday. Trump said last week that a trade ⁠deal with Canada was coming soon, but Canada had previously reported ⁠limited ⁠progress in trade talks, despite efforts to ease tariffs on steel and autos.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert ‌in ‌Montreal; Editing by Will Dunham and ​Deepa Babington)