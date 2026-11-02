Canada PM Carney said he had a good conversation with Trump on trade
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday he had a good conversation with US President Donald Trump on the future of trade between the two countries, which have been embroiled in a trade war.
Carney said on the social media site X that their exchange "builds on recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal" that would create jobs, improve affordability, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty. "Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome," Carney said.
Canada and the United States have slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on each other in recent months. The imposition of tariffs on Canada has emerged as an issue in some northern US border states like Michigan and Maine before US midterm elections on Tuesday. Trump said last week that a trade deal with Canada was coming soon, but Canada had previously reported limited progress in trade talks, despite efforts to ease tariffs on steel and autos.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Will Dunham and Deepa Babington)