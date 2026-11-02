​A Learjet ‌60 with ​nine people on board crashed on ‌Sunday in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, the US Federal Aviation ‌Administration said.

Everyone on board died when ‌the aircraft crashed about 12:50 pm ET (1750 GMT), according to a social ⁠media ​post ⁠from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who called ⁠the incident a "horrific tragedy." The plane ​took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport ⁠in Texas and was headed to ⁠North ​Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, the FAA said in ⁠a statement, adding that the National Transportation ⁠Safety ⁠Board was investigating the incident.