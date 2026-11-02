US stock index futures were higher on Monday ‌as ​technology and AI-related stocks steadied after a dismal October, with investors turning their attention to the midterm elections and another busy week of earnings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 shed over $2.5 trillion in market value last month and was on the brink ‌of entering correction territory, as investors grew wary of Big Tech's soaring AI spending while awaiting evidence of stronger returns. Several companies have also tapped the bond market to finance those investments recently, amplifying concerns that debt-funded spending will become harder to justify as borrowing costs rise.

Sentiment towards the AI trade was mostly negative last week. Media reports on ‌Friday stated that OpenAI has slashed the target for its latest funding round by $10 billion. A separate report stated that Blackstone told investors that Anthropic ‌may not secure an investment-grade rating after its IPO. The mood improved on Monday, however, with most megacap and growth stocks rising in premarket trading. SpaceX and Alphabet were among the top gainers.

Intel inched 0.2% higher after clocking its worst one-day fall since the 1980s on Friday. The chipmaker forecast quarterly revenue below market estimates and said it does not expect positive cash flow this year. Rival AMD is ⁠set to ​report its earnings later this week, while tech ⁠giant Apple eased 0.4% ahead of its quarterly earnings due after the bell.

Beauty products maker Estée Lauder and hotel operator Marriott International are some of the prominent companies reporting before the bell on ⁠Monday. At 5:15 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 270 points, or 0.52%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 39.75 points, or 0.52%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 253.5 points, or 0.89%.

Risk ​sentiment also got a lift from oil prices falling more than 4% as talks between Iranian and Qatari officials on a deal to end the ⁠US-Israeli war on Iran raised hopes that Middle East supply disruptions could ease. This week's key catalysts include the US midterm elections on Tuesday, which will determine whether Democrats can wrest control of Congress away ⁠from ​President Donald Trump's Republican Party.

Democrats are widely predicted to win the House of Representatives, but the Senate is more in doubt. Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress during the first two years of the Trump administration. "Midterm elections tend to be unfavourable events for the party in power and a Democratic victory in the House ⁠of Representatives would return the US to divided government, which would hardly be unusual," said Seth Meyer, global head of client portfolio management at Janus Henderson Investors.

"While ⁠political uncertainty can contribute to volatility, divided government ⁠can potentially insulate voters and the economy from some of the more ambitious policy intentions of either party. In short, gridlock may be good, and it certainly isn’t unusual." Among early-moving stocks, Okta gained 3.6% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the ‌identity management firm was ‌to join the S&P 500, replacing Kenvue.