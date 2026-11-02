China accused of undermining Taiwan’s status ahead of APEC summit

Taipei [Taiwan], November 2 (ANI) Taiwan has strongly protested against what it described as China's discriminatory treatment over arrangements for its participation in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, accusing Beijing of attempting to undermine its standing as an equal member of the regional organisation, as reported by The Taipei Times. According to The Taipei Times, China reportedly sent Taiwan a communication that fell short of a formal invitation. An official familiar with the matter said Beijing had also avoided using the designation "Chinese Taipei", under which Taiwan participates in APEC, departing from established diplomatic protocol.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government had immediately lodged a strong protest with Beijing, stressing that it would defend its rights and status as a full and equal APEC member. The ministry added that preparations for Taiwan's participation were continuing in accordance with previous practices and that further information would be released when appropriate. Taiwan traditionally participates in APEC under the name Chinese Taipei and sends a presidentially appointed representative to the annual leaders' meeting.

Officials maintained that Beijing must follow established procedures and conventions, similar to those observed during last year's summit in South Korea. During the 2001 APEC summit, Beijing sent an unsigned fax notification and refused to accept Taiwan's representative, former vice president Li Yuan-tsu, prompting Taipei to boycott the gathering, as highlighted by The Taipei Times. However, during the 2014 summit under then-president Ma Ying-jeou, China arranged for a senior Taiwan Affairs Office official to personally deliver the invitation to Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council chief Wang Yu-chi in Taipei, as reported by The Taipei Times.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. (ANI)