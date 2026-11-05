Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's ​Islamic ​Revolutionary Guard Corps ‌said on ​Thursday that two oil ‌tankers and a tugboat had caught fire in separate incidents after ‌attempting to use unauthorised routes ‌through the Strait of Hormuz.

One tanker struck a mine while ⁠attempting ​to ⁠cross a passage south of the ⁠strait, while another supertanker caught ​fire while exiting the route ⁠in the eastern part of ⁠the ​waterway, the IRGC said. A tugboat that approached ⁠the second vessel to help extinguish ⁠the ⁠fire also caught fire.