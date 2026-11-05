Trump "loves the guy": Sergio Gor tipped for big promotion after Mid-term results: Report

Following the midterm election losses, attention in Washington has turned to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor as a potential candidate for senior administration positions. However, Gor, State Department officials and the White House have strongly denied the reports, dismissing them as false rumours.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 10:06 IST
Trump "loves the guy": Sergio Gor tipped for big promotion after Mid-term results: Report
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Sergio Gor during the latter's swearing-in ceremony as US Ambassador to India at the White House in Washington DC on November 10, 2025. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

As political circles in Washington DC recalibrate after Republicans endured a midterms thrashing on Tuesday night, attention has increasingly turned towards potential administration shifts, with United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor emerging in internal discussions as a contender for a senior promotion, according to a report by The Washington Sun citing multiple individuals familiar with the matter. Gor, who previously served as a senior White House aide and maintains close ties to President Donald Trump, was reported as having been been laying the groundwork for an expanded role following the midterms, according to ten sources familiar with internal discussions.

According to sources cited by The Washington Sun, Gor has been mentioned in presidential circles as a candidate for senior administrative roles during the second half of the presidential term. There is reportedly a widespread understanding among State Department personnel that Gor harbours an interest in securing a more prominent assignment. "He wants more of a forward-facing role," stated a US official familiar with internal discussions, as reported by The Washington Sun.

Individuals familiar with the situation indicated to the publication that Gor's name has circulated as a possibility for influential positions, including White House Chief of Staff or successor to Secretary Rubio. Additional sources suggested to The Washington Sun that Gor might also consider alternative State Department elevations, such as succeeding Deputy Secretary Chris Landau. Both Gor and administration representatives strongly rejected the circulation of such reports.

In a statement provided to The Washington Sun, Gor dismissed the speculation entirely, saying, "This story is complete and total bullshit," adding, "Secretary Marco Rubio has proven to be the most qualified, accomplished and greatest secretary of state in history. He is irreplaceable, and a dear friend who I have the joy of working with every day as US ambassador to India, a true honour of a lifetime. I have zero interest in any other role." A White House official likewise dismissed the report as fabricated, stating that Gor harbours no interest in alternative positions. (ANI)

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