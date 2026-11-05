Norway central bank keeps rate on hold, as expected

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 14:38 IST
Norway central bank keeps rate on hold, as expected

Norway's central bank kept ‌its policy interest rate on hold at 4.50% on Thursday, as unanimously predicted by ‌economists in a Reuters poll, and reiterated ‌that it may still tighten policy to contain inflation.

"It will likely be necessary to ⁠keep ​the ⁠policy rate elevated for a time, and we ⁠are prepared to raise the policy rate ​if needed to bring inflation down ⁠to target within a reasonable time horizon," ⁠Norges ​Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement. The Norwegian crown ⁠currency weakened slightly to 10.44 against the ⁠euro ⁠at 0905 GMT, from 10.43 just before the announcement.

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