Norway central bank keeps rate on hold, as expected
Norway's central bank kept its policy interest rate on hold at 4.50% on Thursday, as unanimously predicted by economists in a Reuters poll, and reiterated that it may still tighten policy to contain inflation.
"It will likely be necessary to keep the policy rate elevated for a time, and we are prepared to raise the policy rate if needed to bring inflation down to target within a reasonable time horizon," Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement. The Norwegian crown currency weakened slightly to 10.44 against the euro at 0905 GMT, from 10.43 just before the announcement.