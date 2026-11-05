Turkey's Erdogan says he wants to discuss ending Russia-Ukraine with Putin after talks with Zelenskiy

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 14:44 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says he wants to discuss ending Russia-Ukraine with Putin after talks with Zelenskiy

​Turkish ​President Tayyip Erdogan ‌said he ​wanted to speak to ‌his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss efforts to end ‌the war in Ukraine, after talks ‌with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on ⁠a ​return ⁠flight from South Korea, Erdogan said ⁠his foreign minister and ​other relevant officials were holding talks ⁠with both sides for a ⁠potential ​meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, ⁠according to a transcript of his ⁠comments ⁠shared by his office on Thursday.

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