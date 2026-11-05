G7 foreign ministers meeting moved from Marseille to Paris- sources, email
The G7 foreign ministers meeting that was due to be held in Marseille on Nov.9-10 has been moved to Paris for "logistical and operational reasons", a correspondence sent to participants seen by Reuters and three diplomats said on Thursday. "The meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers will ultimately be held on Monday and Tuesday in Paris," according to the correspondence.
"This change is primarily due to logistical and operational reasons. The scheduling of the G7 and the Paris Peace Forum in a very compressed timeframe requires significant mobilization of human resources, equipment, security, accommodation, and transportation for the delegations." France's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.