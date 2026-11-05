G7 foreign ministers meeting moved from Marseille to Paris- sources, email

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 14:44 IST
G7 foreign ministers meeting moved from Marseille to Paris- sources, email

The ​G7 foreign ​ministers meeting that ‌was due ​to be held in Marseille on ‌Nov.9-10 has been moved to Paris for "logistical and operational reasons", a correspondence sent to ‌participants seen by Reuters and ‌three diplomats said on Thursday. "The meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers will ultimately be held ⁠on ​Monday ⁠and Tuesday in Paris," according to the correspondence.

"This ⁠change is primarily due to logistical ​and operational reasons. The scheduling of ⁠the G7 and the Paris Peace Forum ⁠in ​a very compressed timeframe requires significant mobilization of human resources, equipment, ⁠security, accommodation, and transportation for the delegations." France's ⁠foreign ⁠ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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