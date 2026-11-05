Rugby-Springboks Libbok, Marx returning home from Japan club rugby

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 14:42 IST
Rugby-Springboks Libbok, Marx returning home from Japan club rugby

Rugby's World ​Player of the ​Year Malcolm Marx ‌has signed ​for provincial franchise the Bulls while his South Africa teammate Manie ‌Libbok is also quitting Japan to play for the Sharks. Marx, a double World Cup winner with the Springboks, will ‌leave Kubota Spears in June after spending the ‌last seven years playing club rugby in Japan and join the Pretoria-based Bulls, a statement on Thursday said.

The 32-year-old hooker, ⁠who has ​94 test ⁠caps and scored 29 test tries, the most by any ⁠forward in Springbok history, has signed a "long term contract", the ​Bulls said. His signing follows that of another international ⁠forward Kwagga Smith, who late last month penned a three-year deal ⁠with ​the Bulls after eight years of club rugby in Japan.

Flyhalf Libbok will join the Durban-based Sharks ⁠in July after completing his contract at Hanazono Kintetsu ⁠Liners. Libbok ⁠and Marx are both with the Springboks in Europe for this month's Nations Championship ‌fixtures.

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