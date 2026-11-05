UPDATE 1-Bomb alert diverts Airbus A320 plane flying from Dublin to Rome, French PM says

An Airbus A320 flying ‌from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France's Evreux airbase following a bomb threat, the ‌latest in a series of threats ‌targeting flights in Europe, the office of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday.

The situation ⁠is ​being ⁠monitored by the prime minister's office, it added. According ⁠to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, an Aer Lingus aircraft ​turned near Paris and was circling ⁠over the Evreux area after declaring an in-flight ⁠emergency.

At ​least seven flights and a cruise ship in Europe received bomb ⁠threats on Tuesday, causing disruption at airports ⁠although no ⁠devices were discovered.