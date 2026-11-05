Slovak Exporters to Gain €100M in EIB-Backed Funding for Global Expansion

Slovak businesses looking to expand into international markets will gain access to up to €100 million in favourable financing through a new agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Slovakia's export-credit agency, Eximbanka. The EIB will provide a €50 million loan to Eximbanka, which will contribute an equal amount to create a larger financing facility for businesses seeking to strengthen their international operations. The agreement is expected to improve access to affordable investment capital, helping Slovak exporters modernise production, adopt new technologies and compete more effectively in global markets.

The financing programme will primarily support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-sized companies that require long-term funding for innovation, technological improvements and business expansion. Approximately 80% of the available financing will be directed toward companies operating in Slovakia's less developed regions, where investment opportunities and access to financial resources can be more limited. The initiative could help strengthen regional economies by supporting business growth, encouraging modernisation and creating opportunities for companies seeking to reach customers beyond Slovakia.

Businesses benefiting from the agreement will have access to loans with lower interest rates and longer repayment periods than those generally offered in Slovakia's traditional lending market. These financing conditions could make it easier for companies to invest in equipment, improve production processes and develop products that meet international market requirements. The partnership reflects the EIB's continued support for European businesses seeking to improve competitiveness, strengthen economic activity and generate employment through sustainable investment.

Affordable Financing to Help Slovak Businesses Compete Internationally

Access to suitable long-term financing remains important for exporters planning major investments in production facilities, advanced technologies and international business development. The new agreement will allow Eximbanka to provide more favourable lending conditions, reducing financing pressures on businesses that need substantial capital to expand their operations. Longer repayment periods could be particularly valuable for companies investing in machinery, digital technologies and innovation projects that require several years to generate returns.

EIB Vice-President Marek Mora described the agreement as an important step toward strengthening Slovakia's domestic economy and improving the international competitiveness of its businesses. He emphasised that easier access to longer-term financing can support business expansion, protect and create employment opportunities, and increase the added value of Slovak exports. The financing is expected to help companies strengthen their position in international markets by providing resources for technological development and business growth.

Less Developed Regions to Receive Most of the Financial Support

The allocation of approximately 80% of the financing to businesses in less developed regions reflects the programme's focus on supporting economic opportunities beyond Slovakia's more established commercial centres. Companies operating in these regions can face difficulties securing suitable investment financing, particularly when they need resources to upgrade technology or develop their export activities. Improved access to affordable credit could help these businesses strengthen productivity, attract new customers and contribute more effectively to regional economic development.

The financing will support investments in innovation and modernisation, enabling eligible businesses to improve production efficiency and respond to changing demands in international markets. Companies seeking to adopt advanced equipment, upgrade existing facilities or expand overseas operations could benefit from lending conditions designed to support longer-term business planning. These investments may strengthen local supply chains, encourage economic activity and generate additional employment opportunities in regions where business development remains an important priority.

EIB and Eximbanka Strengthen Their Partnership for Business Growth

The agreement builds on an established partnership between the European Investment Bank and Eximbanka, including their earlier cooperation to support Slovak SMEs and mid-sized companies during the COVID-19 crisis. Eximbanka is Slovakia's only public institution providing export credits through a combination of loans, guarantees and insurance services, making it an important source of financial support for businesses engaged in international trade. The new financing arrangement strengthens the institution's ability to assist exporters seeking investment capital for innovation, modernisation and international expansion.

Eximbanka CEO Rastislav Podhorec welcomed the agreement as another important step toward improving the competitiveness of Slovak exporters in international markets. He explained that cooperation with the EIB will strengthen access to long-term financing, helping businesses invest in new technologies, modernise operations and pursue international growth opportunities. The partnership is also expected to encourage economic development and create new business opportunities in Slovakia's less developed regions.

The financing forms part of the wider support provided to Slovak businesses by the EIB Group, which includes the European Investment Fund (EIF). Through cooperation with local financial institutions, the EIB Group supports SMEs and mid-sized companies seeking financing for digitalisation, energy efficiency and business expansion. The new €100 million facility could help Slovak exporters strengthen their international presence, improve productivity and contribute to economic growth and employment across the country.