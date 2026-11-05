Afghanistan Education Crisis: 53% of Primary-Age Children Remain Out of School

Afghanistan is facing a deepening education crisis, with 53% of primary school-age children remaining outside formal general education, according to a new report jointly released by UNESCO and UNICEF. Millions of children are growing up without reliable access to classrooms, qualified teachers and essential learning opportunities, raising serious concerns about their future. The situation is particularly difficult for girls, whose access to education remains severely restricted under policies that have excluded them from secondary schools and universities.

The Afghanistan Education Situation Report 2026 reveals that more than 2.6 million adolescent girls have been denied access to secondary education since 2021, leaving an entire generation at risk of losing important learning and career opportunities. Community-based classes, distance learning, digital education and private tutoring have provided limited alternatives, but these options cannot replace regular schooling. The report highlights the urgent need to restore educational opportunities for girls and strengthen a system struggling to meet the needs of a growing population.

Afghanistan's school-age population increased from approximately 10.4 million in 2019 to 11.5 million in 2024, placing additional pressure on schools that already face shortages of resources and teaching capacity. Population growth, recurring emergencies, insufficient investment and the return of Afghan families from neighbouring countries have created further challenges for education services. UNESCO and UNICEF warn that continued restrictions and inadequate support could reverse decades of educational progress and weaken the country's future development.

Millions of Afghan Girls Remain Excluded From Education

Restrictions on girls' secondary education remain one of the most serious concerns highlighted in the report, with millions of adolescent girls unable to continue their studies after primary school. Families and local organisations have tried to maintain educational opportunities through alternative learning arrangements, including community classes and informal programmes. These initiatives provide valuable support, but their limited reach leaves many girls without access to structured education.

By October 2026, approximately 5,300 community-based classes were operating across Afghanistan, supporting around 162,000 learners, including 64% girls. These programmes offer learning opportunities for children who cannot attend regular schools, particularly in underserved communities where access to formal education is already difficult. Their coverage remains far below the scale required to address the educational needs of millions of excluded children.

Despite restrictions and difficult conditions, Afghan families continue to demonstrate strong demand for schooling. Approximately 6.6 million children were enrolled in public primary schools in 2025, representing an increase of around 560,000 compared with 2022. Rising enrolment has not been sufficient to keep pace with population growth, leaving the education system unable to accommodate all children who need schooling.

Poor Learning Outcomes Raise Concerns About Education Quality

Access to classrooms is only one part of Afghanistan's education challenge, as the report identifies serious gaps in children's reading, language and mathematics skills. A national learning assessment covering more than 55,000 pupils across all 34 provinces found that fewer than half of Grade 4 students achieved the minimum language proficiency expected at Grade 3 level. Mathematics results were particularly concerning, with only one in four Grade 4 students demonstrating the minimum skills expected of pupils one grade below them.

These findings suggest that many children are progressing through school without developing the foundational knowledge needed for more advanced learning. Limited teaching resources, overstretched classrooms and inadequate educational materials make it difficult for schools to provide consistent and effective instruction. UNESCO and UNICEF emphasise the importance of investing in teacher development, improving classroom teaching and ensuring that children have access to appropriate learning materials.

Early childhood education remains another major area of concern, with fewer than one in 100 children aged three to four participating in organised early learning programmes. This extremely limited access means that most young children enter primary school without the structured preparation that can support early language, social and cognitive development. Expanding early childhood education could help strengthen the foundations for learning and improve children's readiness for formal schooling.

Returning Afghan Families Increase Pressure on Schools

The arrival of large numbers of returning Afghan families has created additional demand for education, particularly in communities already struggling with limited school infrastructure and teaching resources. By September 2026, approximately 1.23 million Afghans had returned to the country during the year, including more than 245,000 children requiring educational support. Many of these children need access to appropriate learning opportunities at a time when existing schools are facing significant pressure.

The growing number of school-age children increases the need for classrooms, trained teachers, textbooks and other educational resources. Communities receiving large numbers of returnees face additional challenges in accommodating children with different educational backgrounds and learning needs. Without adequate support, children returning to Afghanistan may experience prolonged interruptions in their education and struggle to continue their studies.

The report also documents the continued difficulties affecting higher education, where restrictions prevent women from attending university. Total university enrolment increased slightly from approximately 189,000 students in 2024 to 208,000 in 2026, remaining far below the roughly 430,000 students recorded in 2020. The reduction reflects the major disruption experienced by Afghanistan's higher education sector, with restrictions on women's participation limiting their access to advanced qualifications and professional opportunities.

UNESCO and UNICEF Call for Urgent Action to Protect Education

UNESCO and UNICEF have called for the full restoration of educational rights for Afghan girls and women, describing equal access to learning as essential for the country's future. The organisations emphasise that community education initiatives and remote learning opportunities cannot serve as permanent replacements for formal schooling. Every child needs access to safe, inclusive and effective education that supports personal development and future employment opportunities.

Improving Afghanistan's education system will also require sustained investment in teaching quality, school infrastructure and learning materials, alongside efforts to reach children excluded from formal education. Greater support for early childhood programmes, returning families and underserved communities could help reduce existing inequalities and improve educational participation. Strengthening the system's capacity to respond to population growth and emergencies remains essential for protecting children's learning opportunities.

The report warns that continued exclusion from education could have lasting consequences for Afghanistan's social and economic future. Millions of children risk entering adulthood without the literacy, mathematics and professional skills needed to participate fully in society and contribute to economic development. Restoring educational access and improving learning quality are critical steps towards protecting children's rights and preventing an entire generation from being left behind.