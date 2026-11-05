China says US farm purchases hinge on tariff-cut deal

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 14:51 IST
China says US farm purchases hinge on tariff-cut deal

China ​is open to buying more US farm goods, but ​only if the two sides implement ‌their reciprocal ​tariff-cut agreement, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, signalling tariff concessions remain central to Beijing's aims.

Following a September summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Washington, ‌the two sides proposed a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of US farm goods that China imported in 2024, though the plan has yet to be finalised. "China has consistently been open to expanding purchases of agricultural products ‌from the US, but only on the condition that the two sides implement their agreed '$30 billion-for-$30 billion' reciprocal tariff-reduction ‌arrangement," commerce ministry spokesperson Huang Ling said.

China hopes the US will work with it to lower tariffs, reduce non-tariff barriers and expand market access, Huang added. The White House said in May that Beijing had agreed to buy $17 billion of US agricultural goods annually from 2026, with this year's ⁠target ​adjusted on a prorated basis.

Those ⁠purchases were in addition to a commitment made in October last year to buy US soybeans. China is on track to meet its soybean ⁠purchase target, but bought only $7.2 billion of other US agricultural products, including meat and corn, between January and September, according to a Reuters ​analysis.

Uncertainty persists over when the clock starts on the $17 billion non-soy purchase deal, as the White House has ⁠not said whether the timeline began with its May announcement or will begin only once China's proposed tariff cuts are finalised. Imports of non-soy farm ⁠products ​were at their lowest level for the period since 2019, at the height of the first US-China trade war.

The two sides have set up an agricultural working group which is expected to meet before the end of the ⁠year. The White House could not be immediately reached for comment outside of working hours.

The slow pace of buying has ⁠fuelled doubts over whether imports ⁠will rise sharply this year, adding to pressure on US farmers already grappling with high fuel costs. Traders have told Reuters that lower tariffs would be needed to make large-scale ‌purchases commercially viable.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026