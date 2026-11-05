Czech police say four planes heading to Prague receive bomb threats

​Four airplanes ‌heading to Prague ​received bomb threats ‌on Thursday and police were preparing for their landing, ‌Czech police said ‌on X, adding they assessed the credibility of ⁠the ​threats ⁠as low.

"Nevertheless, we are not ⁠underestimating the threat, ​which is why all necessary ⁠security measures have been ⁠activated ​with minimal impact on passengers and ⁠airport operations," police said. "After landing, ⁠all ⁠aircraft will undergo pyrotechnic inspections."