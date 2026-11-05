Czech police say four planes heading to Prague receive bomb threats
Four airplanes heading to Prague received bomb threats on Thursday and police were preparing for their landing, Czech police said on X, adding they assessed the credibility of the threats as low.
"Nevertheless, we are not underestimating the threat, which is why all necessary security measures have been activated with minimal impact on passengers and airport operations," police said. "After landing, all aircraft will undergo pyrotechnic inspections."