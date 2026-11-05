Rugby-Costelow gets nod at flyhalf for Wales against Japan

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 15:54 IST
Rugby-Costelow gets nod at flyhalf for Wales against Japan

Sam Costelow will start at ​flyhalf ahead of Dan ​Edwards as Wales coach ‌Steve Tandy ​also named a new midfield for the Nations Championship fixture against Japan in ‌Cardiff on Saturday. • Costelow will partner Tomos Williams at halfback, with Max Llewellyn and Eddie James forming a powerful centre pairing

• Experienced ‌Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit are the two wings, ‌with Blair Murray selected at fullback • Dewi Lake will captain the side from hooker, with props Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin alongside him in the ⁠front ​row, and Dafydd ⁠Jenkins and Ben Carter the lock pairing

• Aaron Wainwright packs down at ⁠number eight with Alex Mann and Jac Morgan the two loose-forwards • Wales, ​who have won two of their last four tests, ⁠also face New Zealand on November 14 and Australia a week later ahead ⁠of ​the Nations Championship finals weekend

Team: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, 12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, ⁠8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Ben Carter, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Archie ⁠Griffin, 2-Dewi ⁠Lake (captain), 1-Nicky Smith Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Teddy Williams, 20-James Botham, 21-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22-Dan ‌Edwards, 23-Louie ‌Hennessey

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