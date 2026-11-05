Senegal's parliament requests withdrawal of 2027 budget bill
Senegal's National Assembly has requested the withdrawal of a budget bill for the next year, the West African country's finance ministry said on Thursday.
Lawmakers on Tuesday rejected a revised budget for 2026, deepening a standoff with the government that risks delaying a new International Monetary Fund programme underpinning Senegal's debt restructuring strategy. The chair of Senegal's parliamentary finance committee believes the rejection of the 2026 budget bill calls into question the baseline assumptions of the 2027 budget, the ministry said in a statement.
However, the committee has convened a meeting to review the 2027 budget, the ministry added.