Senegal's parliament requests withdrawal of 2027 budget bill

Senegal's ‌National Assembly ​has requested the withdrawal of a budget ‌bill for the next year, the West African country's finance ministry said ‌on Thursday.

Lawmakers on Tuesday rejected ‌a revised budget for 2026, deepening a standoff with the government that risks ⁠delaying ​a new ⁠International Monetary Fund programme underpinning Senegal's debt ⁠restructuring strategy. The chair of Senegal's parliamentary ​finance committee believes the rejection of ⁠the 2026 budget bill calls into question ⁠the ​baseline assumptions of the 2027 budget, the ministry said in ⁠a statement.

However, the committee has convened ⁠a ⁠meeting to review the 2027 budget, the ministry added.