Iran's navy says tanker catches fire after hitting naval mine east of Hormuz
A tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz early on Thursday, the Revolutionary Guards Navy said, adding that the vessel had been operating in an unsafe area. The tanker had switched off its identification and navigation systems, as had other tankers that the force said had hit naval mines and caught fire in recent days.
The Guards warned shipowners that the Strait of Hormuz was “unsafe and closed” to vessels attempting to transit without coordination.