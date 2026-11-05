Iran's navy says tanker catches fire after hitting naval mine east of Hormuz

​A ​tanker caught ‌fire after hitting ​a naval mine east ‌of the Strait of Hormuz early on Thursday, the Revolutionary ‌Guards Navy said, adding ‌that the vessel had been operating in an unsafe area. The ⁠tanker ​had ⁠switched off its identification and navigation ⁠systems, as had other ​tankers that the force said ⁠had hit naval mines and ⁠caught ​fire in recent days.

The Guards warned shipowners ⁠that the Strait of Hormuz ⁠was “unsafe ⁠and closed” to vessels attempting to ‌transit ‌without coordination.