Soccer-Japan FA chief Tashima to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:01 IST
Soccer-Japan FA chief Tashima to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

Japan Football Association ​President Kozo Tashima ​told Sports Nippon ‌on ​Thursday that he would run for the FIFA presidency ‌in next March's election. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is seeking re-election, has faced opposition since his ‌failed move in July to bring private ‌investors into a new FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup.

"I am ⁠grateful ​that I ⁠can make this announcement with the full support of ⁠the JFA," Tashima said. "It's not about winning or ​losing but about conveying to the world the ⁠honest, sound and upright attitude that Japanese football ⁠has ​built. What FIFA needs now are these values that we have protected. I ⁠have decided to run in order to make this ⁠appeal ⁠to the world."

Reuters has contacted the JFA for comment.

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