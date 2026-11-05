Ukraine announces charges against senior security, police officials in criminal ring case

Ukrainian ​anti-corruption authorities ‌announced charges ​on Thursday against ‌three senior security and police officials accused of shielding ‌a criminal ring engaged in ‌fraud, drug sales and counterfeit currency and cigarette ⁠production.

In ​a ⁠statement, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau ⁠of Ukraine said the ​suspects include a first ⁠deputy department head in the ⁠SBU ​domestic security service, a department head ⁠and a deputy section chief ⁠in ⁠the National Police.