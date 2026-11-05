"Why shaking hands with us...": CJP's Ashutosh Ranka questions Jitendra Singh over foreign funding claims

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation, questioning officials over allegations of foreign funding and pressing for answers on pressing domestic issues. Challenging Union Minister Jitendra Singh over allegations linking the party to foreign funding, Ranka said, "Ask Jitendra Singh—ask him: if there was foreign funding involved, why were they shaking hands with us? Why were they negotiating with us? Why were they sitting down and holding talks with us—sharing tea and breakfast? Ask him for an answer to that...Funding from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and America! You ignore all the real issues facing this country and keep falling back on the same tired, worn-out rhetoric..."

Ranka further accused the government of deflecting public attention from core crises such as unemployment, paper leaks, and electoral irregularities. "You have no explanation for why votes are being stolen in this nation. Why is this government shielding Gyanesh Kumar? You have no answer as to why exam papers are being leaked, or why there is such high unemployment in this country. Instead, you keep pushing that same 12-year-old, stale agenda—claiming that funding is coming from here or there. Ask Jitendra Singh about this. Why were they shaking hands with us? Why were they sitting with us, having tea and snacks?" he added.

The escalating war of words erupted after Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed that CJP activists are being bankrolled by cross-border entities and unauthorised overseas sources. Singh said, "There is enough evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, by anti-India NGOs, and anti-India organisations within and outside the country. The foreign-funded NGOs, deep state operatives and anti-India forces are manufacturing this narrative."

Refuting the claims and condemning what it described as a shameful reality, the CJP took to X to denounce the allegations, describing it as a shameful reality. "This is the shameful reality. A Union Minister can say anything and get away with it. This is precisely why even the Words of those occupying the highest chairs hold no Value today," Cockroach Janta Party wrote.

Commenting on the police questioning regarding the Jantar Mantar incident, the CJP activist Ranka maintained that displaying the national flag is not a crime and reiterated the party's commitment to cooperating with the legal process. "Today, there was a very routine investigation—regarding the events of October 13th. We have stated—and continue to reiterate—that we will fully cooperate with any investigation, regardless of which agency is conducting it. Displaying the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar, or anywhere else—including on a public road—should not be considered a crime. We are confident that all ongoing investigations will be conducted fairly and with genuine intent, and we will cooperate fully," Ranka stated after leaving the Crime Branch office.

Earlier in the day, Das and Ranka attended the Crime Branch office after they were summoned by the agency to join the ongoing investigation in the Jantar Mantar trespassing case. (ANI)