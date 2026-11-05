Comedian Russell Brand found guilty by UK court of rape and sexual assaults

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 19:49 IST
Comedian Russell Brand found guilty by UK court of rape and sexual assaults

​British comedian ​and actor Russell ‌Brand was ​found guilty in a London court ‌on Thursday of rape and sexual assault and told he faces jail.

Brand, once ‌one of Britain's most high-profile ‌broadcasters and the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, had denied the accusations, saying ⁠the ​incidents ⁠had either been consensual, reinvented or re-imagined. Prosecutors had ⁠described the 51-year-old, who starred in the ​films "Get Him to the Greek" and "Arthur", ⁠as a ruthless, sexual predator.

He was convicted ⁠at ​London's Southwark Crown Court of one count of rape and three ⁠sexual assaults. He was acquitted of ⁠two other ⁠rapes and an attempted indecent assault.

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