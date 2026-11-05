Rescuers found a ​survivor three days after Russia ‌bombed an ​aid distribution point in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, adding the death ‌toll now stood at 43.

Zelenskiy said on Telegram that dozens more people might still be trapped under the debris. Rescue work and efforts to identify the bodies are ‌continuing. "As of now, 43 people have been confirmed killed. One of ‌the people reported missing was found alive today," he said.

"Every day, Russia attacks our cities and communities with drones and missiles." Zaporizhzhia police said on Telegram that up to 33 people remained ⁠buried beneath ​the rubble in ⁠the village of Komyshuvakha.

Ukraine's national police shared a video on Telegram showing rescuers loading bodies in ⁠white sacks into a car and an excavator working on the site to clear ​the rubble. Bodycam footage from one of the police officers killed, which Reuters ⁠verified, showed the moments before a second Russian strike hit, destroying a shelter where residents were hiding ⁠after ​a radio warning.

Ukraine's national police said the strikes included a 3-ton FAB glide bomb, a weapon that defence intelligence websites say carries around 1.4 ⁠tons of explosives. Russia's Defence Ministry said the attack targeted Ukrainian military units around Komyshuvakha ⁠and two ⁠other settlements, and that up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

Moscow and Kyiv both deny deliberately targeting civilians.