One survivor found three days after Zaporizhzhia bombing that killed 43

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 19:54 IST
One survivor found three days after Zaporizhzhia bombing that killed 43

Rescuers found a ​survivor three days after Russia ‌bombed an ​aid distribution point in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, adding the death ‌toll now stood at 43.

Zelenskiy said on Telegram that dozens more people might still be trapped under the debris. Rescue work and efforts to identify the bodies are ‌continuing. "As of now, 43 people have been confirmed killed. One of ‌the people reported missing was found alive today," he said.

"Every day, Russia attacks our cities and communities with drones and missiles." Zaporizhzhia police said on Telegram that up to 33 people remained ⁠buried beneath ​the rubble in ⁠the village of Komyshuvakha.

Ukraine's national police shared a video on Telegram showing rescuers loading bodies in ⁠white sacks into a car and an excavator working on the site to clear ​the rubble. Bodycam footage from one of the police officers killed, which Reuters ⁠verified, showed the moments before a second Russian strike hit, destroying a shelter where residents were hiding ⁠after ​a radio warning.

Ukraine's national police said the strikes included a 3-ton FAB glide bomb, a weapon that defence intelligence websites say carries around 1.4 ⁠tons of explosives. Russia's Defence Ministry said the attack targeted Ukrainian military units around Komyshuvakha ⁠and two ⁠other settlements, and that up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

Moscow and Kyiv both deny deliberately targeting civilians.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026