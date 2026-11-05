Rugby-Japan select uncapped Kitahara at flyhalf against Wales

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 19:59 IST
Rugby-Japan select uncapped Kitahara at flyhalf against Wales

Japan have handed a debut ​to flyhalf Riku Kitahara ​against Wales as ‌coach Eddie ​Jones named his matchday squad for the Nations Championship clash in Cardiff on ‌Saturday. • The 27-year-old Kitahara will start in the number 10 jersey as part of a halfback pairing with co-captain Naoto Saito

• ‌The rest of the backline features Samisoni Tua and Dylan ‌Riley in the centres, wings Inoke Burua and Kippei Ishida, and fullback Kazuma Ueda • Mamoru Harada packs down at hooker with props Yota ⁠Kamimori ​and Shuhei Takeuchi ⁠either side of him, while Harry Hockings and co-captain Warner Dearns make ⁠up the second row

• Jack Cornelsen is at number eight in ​a loose trio with Ben Gunter and Kanji Shimokawa • Japan ⁠also face England on November 14 and travel to Edinburgh to meet ⁠Scotland ​a week later

Japan: 15-Kazuma Ueda, 14-Kippei Ishida, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Samisoni Tua, 11-Inoke Burua, 10-Riku Kitahara, 9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), 8-Jack ⁠Cornelsen, 7-Kanji Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), 4-Harry Hockings, 3-Shuhei Takeuchi, ⁠2-Mamoru Harada, ⁠1-Yota Kamimori Replacements: 16-Kenji Sato, 17-Sojiro Otsuka, 18-Opeti Helu, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Tiennan Costley, 21-Kenta Fukuda, 22-Shinya Komura, ‌23-Jisu ‌Lee

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