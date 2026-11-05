No foul play in death of Bavaria deputy premier, prosecutors say
German authorities said on Thursday that no external causes were involved in the sudden death of Hubert Aiwanger, deputy premier of the state of Bavaria and leader of a small conservative party.
The Berlin prosecutors' office said in its statement that forensic examinations would continue and did not specify the cause of death. Aiwanger was found dead in a Berlin hotel room on Wednesday, prompting a police probe.
"The sudden death of Hubert Aiwanger is a terrible tragedy. We are all deeply shocked," Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder said in a statement published on the state government's website. Aiwanger, 55, who was also Bavaria's economy minister and leader of the regional Free Voters party, had been in Berlin for the opening of a party office in the German capital but had missed the occasion after he felt unwell, the Bild newspaper reported.
The Free Voters of Bavaria have been in a coalition with the conservative Christian Social Union in the state since 2018.