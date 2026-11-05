​AI and data center-linked stocks slipped on ​Thursday as Democrats' sweeping US ‌midterm ​victory raised concerns about potential hurdles to the industry's rapid expansion. Neocloud stocks, which have become a barometer of investor anxiety over heavy AI ‌spending, fell, with CoreWeave and Nebius down about 3% and 6%, respectively.

Investors worry Democratic control of Congress could bring tougher scrutiny of the data-center industry, potentially slowing development at a time when public ‌opposition to new facilities is already mounting. Around 30% of expected US data center capacity ‌additions in 2028 could be at risk from potential construction pauses, UBS analysts estimated, highlighting the threat to an industry whose growth depends on a rapid buildout of new facilities.

The political uncertainty adds to pressure on the broader ⁠AI trade, ​as investors increasingly question ⁠whether the enormous capital spending required to build AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns. "The market's moving from the promise ⁠of AI to the price of AI," said Ted Parkhill, founder and CEO of Incline Investment Management.

"There's no ​question that AI is going to be transformative for the world in the long run. ⁠But that doesn't mean every AI-related stock is currently priced appropriately. There's going to be a lot of turmoil." Data-center ⁠operators ​Applied Digital, Cipher Digital and IREN fell about 5% each.

The weakness extended to utilities and equipment suppliers exposed to the buildout. GE Vernova fell 1.5%, while Constellation Energy slipped 1%. Some hyperscalers ⁠defied the selloff as investors wager that slower data-center construction could rein in Big Tech's ⁠AI spending and make existing ⁠facilities more valuable.

Amazon.com andAlphabet were up 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Separately, Qualcomm plunged 9% after quarterly smartphone-chip sales missed Wall Street estimates. Chipmakers Nvidia, Intel and ‌Broadcom slipped between ‌3.2% and 4.9%.