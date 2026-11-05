AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 20:08 IST
AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans

​AI and data center-linked stocks slipped on ​Thursday as Democrats' sweeping US ‌midterm ​victory raised concerns about potential hurdles to the industry's rapid expansion. Neocloud stocks, which have become a barometer of investor anxiety over heavy AI ‌spending, fell, with CoreWeave and Nebius down about 3% and 6%, respectively.

Investors worry Democratic control of Congress could bring tougher scrutiny of the data-center industry, potentially slowing development at a time when public ‌opposition to new facilities is already mounting. Around 30% of expected US data center capacity ‌additions in 2028 could be at risk from potential construction pauses, UBS analysts estimated, highlighting the threat to an industry whose growth depends on a rapid buildout of new facilities.

The political uncertainty adds to pressure on the broader ⁠AI trade, ​as investors increasingly question ⁠whether the enormous capital spending required to build AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns. "The market's moving from the promise ⁠of AI to the price of AI," said Ted Parkhill, founder and CEO of Incline Investment Management.

"There's no ​question that AI is going to be transformative for the world in the long run. ⁠But that doesn't mean every AI-related stock is currently priced appropriately. There's going to be a lot of turmoil." Data-center ⁠operators ​Applied Digital, Cipher Digital and IREN fell about 5% each.

The weakness extended to utilities and equipment suppliers exposed to the buildout. GE Vernova fell 1.5%, while Constellation Energy slipped 1%. Some hyperscalers ⁠defied the selloff as investors wager that slower data-center construction could rein in Big Tech's ⁠AI spending and make existing ⁠facilities more valuable.

Amazon.com andAlphabet were up 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Separately, Qualcomm plunged 9% after quarterly smartphone-chip sales missed Wall Street estimates. Chipmakers Nvidia, Intel and ‌Broadcom slipped between ‌3.2% and 4.9%.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026